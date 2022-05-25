What's new

Human rights abuse, mass shooting, police state, incompetent governance.

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
6,380
3
14,840
Country
China
Location
United States
This is an example of U.S. human rights.

After every mass shooting, U.S. politicians will light candles, flags will be flown at half-mast, and shooting continues.

No one give a shit about U.S. citizen human rights, the very basic human rights, the right of being alive.

U.S. need U.S. an embassy at home, to do a regime change.

1653461376948.png


1653461389303.png
MAP: 366 Mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2019

1653461462560.png


MAP: 307 mass shootings so far in 2018

1653461527980.png



US mass shootings in 2015

1653462558107.png


US take the pill they spread to the worldwide.
Enjoy the freedom of disobedience.
Enjoy the freedom of anti-government.
Enjoy the freedom of firearm ownership.
Enjoy the freedom of world police at home.
Enjoy the freedom of shooting on the street.
Enjoy the freedom of tear gas, bean bags and rubber bullets.
 

Attachments

  • 1653462495699.png
    1653462495699.png
    535.6 KB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Dariush the Great
At least 12 people were killed and 52 injured in Halloween weekend mass shootings in the US
Replies
0
Views
307
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great
H
Florida shooting: ex-US marine suspected of killing four, including a baby
Replies
12
Views
483
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi
Dariush the Great
There were at least 9 mass shootings across the US this weekend
Replies
0
Views
218
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great
beijingwalker
At Least 150 Killed in Shootings Across the U.S. During July 4th Weekend
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
beijingwalker
Mass shootings in the US have risen sharply in 2020 – why?
Replies
1
Views
722
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom