Human-Monkey Hybrid Embryo Created by Joint China–U.S. Scientist Team

www.newsweek.com

Human-monkey hybrid embryo created by joint China–U.S. scientist team

The idea behind the research is to determine whether or not monkey's could eventually be able to grow human organs for transplants. According to the team of scientists, thousands of people die every year waiting for such transplants.
A team of scientists from the U.S., China and elsewhere have developed embryos that are a mix of human and monkey cells for the first time in history.

The embryos, which were detailed on Thursday in the scientific journal Cell, were created for scientists to uncover new ways to produce organs for people who need transplants.

Rise of the planet of the apes?
 
A team of scientists from the U.S., China and elsewhere have developed embryos that are a mix of human and monkey cells for the first time in history.
Very soon our planet will be full of Hybrid species unless it's for helping humans and organ transplant issues, I don't think it bodes well for the future of mankind.:angry:
 
Very soon our planet will be full of Hybrid species, unless its for helping mankind I don't think it bodes well for the future of mankind.:angry:
The research is done in China to circumvent legal and ethical issues elsewhere. I’m with you, just because we can, doesn’t not necessarily mean we should! not until the implications of our actions is well understood. Imagine the implication of disease making an inter species jump, with the potential to be 50x worse than COVID.
 
I will tell you all right now that this is bs and evolution theory invention. If there is such things give me prove not some computer stuff. I need a hard proof which I already 100% know is impossible to bring such creature to life. two different species can't beget except if they were distant related which they are not.

There is a likelihood with swine tho not saying it is certain but could happen since they are technically same species as humans. They share same DNA. You can survive with their kidney's, hearts etc etc. They were previously humans according to legend and cursed which transformed them into swine
 
