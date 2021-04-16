Human-monkey hybrid embryo created by joint China–U.S. scientist team
The idea behind the research is to determine whether or not monkey's could eventually be able to grow human organs for transplants. According to the team of scientists, thousands of people die every year waiting for such transplants.
www.newsweek.com
A team of scientists from the U.S., China and elsewhere have developed embryos that are a mix of human and monkey cells for the first time in history.
The embryos, which were detailed on Thursday in the scientific journal Cell, were created for scientists to uncover new ways to produce organs for people who need transplants.
Rise of the planet of the apes?