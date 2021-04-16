dbc said:

Human-monkey hybrid embryo created by joint China–U.S. scientist team The idea behind the research is to determine whether or not monkey's could eventually be able to grow human organs for transplants. According to the team of scientists, thousands of people die every year waiting for such transplants.



A team of scientists from the U.S., China and elsewhere have developed embryos that are a mix of human and monkey cells for the first time in history.



The embryos, which were detailed on Thursday in the scientific journal Cell, were created for scientists to uncover new ways to produce organs for people who need transplants.



Rise of the planet of the apes? Rise of the planet of the apes? Click to expand...

I will tell you all right now that this is bs and evolution theory invention. If there is such things give me prove not some computer stuff. I need a hard proof which I already 100% know is impossible to bring such creature to life. two different species can't beget except if they were distant related which they are not.There is a likelihood with swine tho not saying it is certain but could happen since they are technically same species as humans. They share same DNA. You can survive with their kidney's, hearts etc etc. They were previously humans according to legend and cursed which transformed them into swine