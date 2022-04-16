What's new

Human Horizons -HiPhi X is outselling foreign premium EVs for four months in a row

Q

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,537
-12
9,176
carnewschina.com
Premium EVs From Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Outsold by Unknown Chinese Underdog
Denis Bobylev
3-4 minutes

The little know car from Chinese automaker Human Horizons – the HiPhi X is rocking the premium EV segment in China, outselling legacy premium brands. The delivery numbers for March 2022 demonstrate it as HiPhi X sold double more cars than Porsche Taycan and triple more than BMW iX or Mercedes EQS. It seems the legacy brands like BMW, and Mercedes-Benz hardly catch up with the Chinese underdog.

Talking numbers, Human Horizons sold 459 HiPhi X in March, while Mercedes is second with 364 units of EQC and fifth with 141 EQS premium sedans. Chinese patriotic brand Hongqi sold 281 of its E-HS9 limousines and the rest of the cart belongs to German automakers.

As we see in the chart, the premium EV segment priced at more than 500,000 RMB (78,390 USD) is occupied by Chinese vehicles HiPhi X and Hongqi E-HS9. They cut to get into the top three in March 2022. The only premium legacy brand to enter the top three is Mercedes-Benz with the EQC. Other representatives of this segment are Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-Benz EQS, BMW iX, and Audi e-tron.

The main question is why some legacy premium brand EVs are doing so poorly in China? It disrupts the fundamental principle of the market, where legacy brands are always more desirable than local ones. Previously, a foreign premium brand was always associated with quality and prestige. It is still relevant to the premium gas cars segment, but not for EVs.

HiPhi X has been outselling premium legacy brands for four months in a row.

Folks might say it is a coincidence that an unknown Chinese brand has outsold legacy ones. But the HiPhi X is a hip luxury EV in China. It has held first place in the premium EV segment since December 2021, outselling Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Moreover, in December 2021, a record amount of 919 units was sold. The key benefits of the HiPhi X are high technology, a nice comfy interior, and a futuristic look. As a result, many Chinese customers prefer to move about in the fashionable Chinese CUV but not in another German car. Luxurious is redefined now.

So we see that premium legacy brands have something to think about. The continuous reign of the HiPhi X in the segment is groundbreaking and shows how rapidly the situation in the Chinese market changes.


aKG0xiw.png


2pyrpVZ.jpg

JHPseHk.jpg
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Stranagor
HiPhi Z debuts – after outselling Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes in China, Human Horizons to launch a new EV
Replies
3
Views
476
GS Zhou
GS Zhou
Stranagor
Great Wall Motors Unveils High-End EV Brand to Enter Luxury Car Market
Replies
2
Views
346
GS Zhou
GS Zhou
Hamartia Antidote
China: Tesla Model Y Becomes Top-Selling Crossover/SUV In March And Q1 2022
Replies
1
Views
132
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model 3 Dominates in Taiwan in November with 90% EV Market Share
Replies
0
Views
271
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Stranagor
ET7: Here's why orders may exceed 100,000 in 2022 and what that means for NIO's market cap
Replies
1
Views
243
Mista
Mista

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom