Human Factor and Gender Parity: Prerequisites for Economic Growth

Mar 4, 2017
Pakistan falls short of its growth objectives time and again, despite setting well-calculated goals, showing that the problem lies somewhere in implementation. Two crucial indicators for development in third world countries are technological advancement and investment in human capital.

We can attribute the contrast between Bangladesh and Pakistan’s economic growth to how they adapted to these needs of the hour. Bangladesh aptly prioritized export growth, with a particular focus on streamlining its textile sector, and thus ensured that it remained adaptive to global trends.

Technology up-gradation remained frequent, health and education gained importance, and employment was increased through greater women inclusion. This is an essential aspect of human capital development – empowering women who have just as much, if not more, to contribute to uplifting an economy. The same approach could have produced better results in Pakistan, but the unfortunate fact that human development has not been given priority has cost Pakistan immensely.

Male and female employment trends in Pakistan

Despite having the same education, background and skills, a woman in Pakistan is consistently less likely to land a job than a man. What is more unusual about these figures is that they show an exponential increase in female unemployment past a certain degree of education, during which period a man’s unemployment decreases, as it logically should.

Women with a college degree, it can be concluded, are more likely to find employment in areas that require fewer skills than they possess, thus depicting a disturbing dichotomy between the way male and female skills are valued.
