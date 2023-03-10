Human Development Index of Countries 2022

Novus ordu seclorum said: Pakistan is between Togo and Tanzania. I am surprised Afghanistan is 12 from bottom. In the next ranking it will likely be in bottom 5 because of Taliban policies. Click to expand...

Much of the data is taken from a few months/years ago. There is a significant lag in economic data being reported.I believe Pakistan is much lower than 0.544, which puts it higher than most sub-Saharan African countries. As someone who has regularly visited Eastern Africa especially Ethiopia, Eritrea, Tanzania, Kenya I can assure you, thinkgs are much better there than Pakistan.I think Pak should be closer to Afghanistan in the rankings. If Afghanistan is 12 above bottom Pak can't be more than 15-18 above bottom ranking.I believe Pakistan will go below Afghanistan in the next couple of years. Pakistan is headed for a total financial meltdown. Afghanistan is poor but has no liabilities, Pakistan has huge loans such as CPEC. Once the CPEC loans start being paid back Pakistan's next 2 generations will live extremely miserable lives. If Afganistan plays it's cards right and uses it's mineral wealth wisely, it's 4 crore people can have a decent lifestyle much superior to the Pakistanis. May be in 20-30 years Pakistanis might be begging for Afghan/Bangladeshi/Lankan visa to work as menial labour or domestic servants.Pakistan's population of 22 crores is completely unsustainable. It can't provide wheat, pulses, milk, meat for it's own people.