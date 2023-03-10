Human Development Index of Countries 2022

Much of the data is taken from a few months/years ago. There is a significant lag in economic data being reported.
Pakistan is between Togo and Tanzania. I am surprised Afghanistan is 12 from bottom. In the next ranking it will likely be in bottom 5 because of Taliban policies.
I believe Pakistan is much lower than 0.544, which puts it higher than most sub-Saharan African countries. As someone who has regularly visited Eastern Africa especially Ethiopia, Eritrea, Tanzania, Kenya I can assure you, thinkgs are much better there than Pakistan.
I think Pak should be closer to Afghanistan in the rankings. If Afghanistan is 12 above bottom Pak can't be more than 15-18 above bottom ranking.
I believe Pakistan will go below Afghanistan in the next couple of years. Pakistan is headed for a total financial meltdown. Afghanistan is poor but has no liabilities, Pakistan has huge loans such as CPEC. Once the CPEC loans start being paid back Pakistan's next 2 generations will live extremely miserable lives. If Afganistan plays it's cards right and uses it's mineral wealth wisely, it's 4 crore people can have a decent lifestyle much superior to the Pakistanis. May be in 20-30 years Pakistanis might be begging for Afghan/Bangladeshi/Lankan visa to work as menial labour or domestic servants.
Pakistan's population of 22 crores is completely unsustainable. It can't provide wheat, pulses, milk, meat for it's own people.