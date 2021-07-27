Human chain of Hindu Prabasi Parishad in Atlanta to stop Hindu persecution in the country

দেশে হিন্দু নির্যাতন বন্ধে আটলান্টায় হিন্দু প্রবাসী পরিষদের মানববন্ধন

সঞ্জয় দেব :

Sanjay Dev:Atlanta, (Georgia), July 27: A human chain and demonstration program was held in front of CNN Center in Atlanta City on Sunday in protest of Hindu persecution in different parts of the country including Gopalganj and Gaibandha.Satyabrata Kar, executive president of the council, presided over the meeting at 2.30 pm. The program was attended by Bijit Das, Central Leader of Prabasi Parishad, Subhash Chakraborty, Co-Prabasi Parishad and Youth Prabasi Parishad leaders.In his speech on the human chain program, Bijit Das said that Hindu persecution has increased alarmingly in Bangladesh. Due to lack of adequate security for Hindus, Hindus are leaving the country at an alarming rate every day. Which is an omen for the country. He demanded an immediate end to the persecution of Hindus, saying that otherwise a strict movement would be launched.In his speech, Satyabrata Kar demanded zero tolerance of Hindu torture in Gopalganj, Gaibandha and other parts of the country. He also called on the government to bring the perpetrators under exemplary punishment. He further said that if the persecution of Hindus is not stopped immediately and the culprits are not brought to justice, the Hindu community all over the world will take strict action together. If necessary, the cooperation of world leaders will be sought.আটলান্টা, (জর্জিয়া) , ২৬ জুলাই : গোপালগঞ্জ, গাইবান্ধাসহ দেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে হিন্দু নির্যাতনের প্রতিবাদে আটলান্টা সিটির সিএনএন সেন্টারের সামনে গতকাল রোববার বাংলাদেশ হিন্দু প্রবাসী পরিষদ ও যুব প্রবাসী পরিষদের যৌথ উদ্যোগে এক মানববন্ধন ও বিক্ষোভ কর্মসূচী অনুষ্ঠিত হয়েছে।দুপুর আড়াইটায় পরিষদের নির্বাহী সভাপতি সত্যব্রত কর এর সভাপতিত্বে উক্ত মানববন্ধনে বাংলাদেশের গোপালগঞ্জ, গাইবান্ধাসহ দেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে হিন্দু নির্যাতনের নানা ঘটনা ও তথ্য চিত্র তুলে ধরা হয়েছে। কর্মসূচিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন প্রবাসী পরিষদের কেন্দ্রীয় নেতা বিজিত দাস, সুভাষ চক্রবর্তী,সহ প্রবাসী পরিষদ ও যুব প্রবাসী পরিষদ নেতৃৃবৃন্দ।মানববন্ধন কর্মসূচিতে বিজিত দাস তাঁর বক্তব্যে বলেন, বাংলাদেশে উদ্বেগজনকভাবে হিন্দু নির্যাতন বৃদ্ধি পেয়েছে। হিন্দুদের নিরাপত্তার যথেষ্ট অভাবে প্রতিদিন আশঙ্কাজনক হারে হিন্দুরা দেশ ছাড়ছে। যা দেশের জন্য অশনিসংকেত। তিনি অনতিবিলম্বে হিন্দু নির্যাতন বন্ধের দাবি জানিয়ে বলেন, অন্যথায় কঠোর আন্দোলনের কর্মসূচি গ্রহণ করা হবে।সভাপতির বক্তব্যে সত্যব্রত কর গোপালগঞ্জ, গাইবান্ধাসহ সারাদেশে হিন্দু নির্যাতন জিরো টলারেন্সে আনার দাবি জানান। সেই সাথে নির্যাতনকারীদের দৃষ্টান্তমূলক শাস্তির আওতায় আনার জন্য সরকারের প্রতি আহবান জানান। তিনি আরও বলেন, অতিসত্বর হিন্দু নির্যাতন বন্ধ এবং দোষীদের বিচারের আওতায় না আনা হলে সারাবিশ্বের হিন্দু জনগোষ্ঠী একসাথে কঠোর কর্মসূচি দেবে। প্রয়োজনে বিশ্বনেতাদের সহযোগিতা কামনা করা হবে।