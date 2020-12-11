What's new

Hukou must be reformed or removed

Considering this thread

China population: concerns grow as number of registered births in 2020 plummet

China saw 10.035 million new registered births last year, according to the Ministry of Public Security, down from 11.79 million births in 2019 The new figure does not include the entire population, with total data expected to be released in April by the National Bureau of Statistics The...
I realized that the Chinese hukou system must be reformed or removed to support births and to make equal treatment for all Chinese nationals.

1. Reforms
- The same hukou for everyone in China, no matter where you're from you will get the same hukou and benefits linked to it (free school, etc.) if you want, you can go and work in Shanghai or a small city in Guizhou.
2. Removing Hukou
- just remove it.

I've come across at this forum that many Chinese people are laughing rightfully at endians that they have still in the place caste system, but somehow they don't talk about the Chinese caste system which is Hukou.

It cannot be that Chinese workers have to leave their children in the villages because they do not have the right to study in Shenzhen or Guangzhou. This is just one of the many injustices of this system. The richest big cities rip of Chinese migrant workers, while don't give the same benefits like to people holding Hukou of these cities. This entitlement of Hukou holders of the richest cities must end.
 
Hukou is the reason why China doesn't have sprawling slums like India and other developing countries. Poor people can't just keep moving to the big cities. They have to leave their children behind at home. More geographically balanced development will eventually resolve any issues.
 
