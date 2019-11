At first I thought China is targetting Uighur Muslims only due to ethnic separatism. But now it seems like China is targetting the ethnically native Chinese Hui Muslims too. So freaking sad.



For people who don't believe. Watch inside footages of these re education camps, reporters speaking to one of the detainees and the guards while at the camps, look at their answers.



Look at the footages online surfacing: hundreds of men blindfolded being escorted by a soldier for each detainee.



Satellite images showing the rising of new and new of these education camps with barbed wire, tall walls and guards.



Satellite images of mosques slowly dissapearing.



How China has twisted its own words over time. Starting from denying the reports, to calling them re education camps, to what they're saying now.

