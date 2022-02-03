What's new

Huge TTP arms cache raided by SF - North Waziristan

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,817
42
22,496
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These weapons could have killed or maimed hundreds of people. Thankfully they were intercepted. Hopefully those responsible will be prosecuted. Media should follow these cases and report on the prosecutions and punishments as headline news. This will form part of a detterent.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,834
1
12,029
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Never ending inflow. Its been nearly 20 years now.

That's 25% of your existence you have spent fighting these rats. It's obvious the countries around you don't want you to succeed. That's why Iran/India/Afg can butcher their own people and they have no mutinies or insurgencies, just Pakistan gets hammered and they all release FUD pieces on twitter justifying this.

And the common argument is Pakistan does not develop itself enough to prevent this, have you seen the state of the countries around you? They are a living hell and as a Pakistani I know we are far far better people than them and they seem to be fine and Pakistan suffers.

It is time to make an example out of one of them, make them pay a price that will last a generation. Make aggressive steps, conquer Yemen for the Arabs in exchange for a war chest and find closure.
 
Last edited:
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
378
0
488
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Menace2Society said:
Never ending inflow. Its been nearly 20 years now.

That's 25% of your existence you have spent fighting these rats. It's obvious the countries around you don't want you to succeed. That's why Iran/India/Afg can butcher their own people and they have no mutinies or insurgencies, just Pakistan gets hammered and they all release FUD pieces on twitter justifying this.

And the common argument is Pakistan does not develop itself enough to prevent this, have you seen the state of the countries around you? They are a living hell and as a Pakistani I know we are far far better people than them and they seem to be fine and Pakistan suffers.

It is time to make an example out of one of them.
Click to expand...
What do you propose?
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,834
1
12,029
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bleek said:
What do you propose?
Click to expand...

Need a cash injection, conquer Yemen for the Arabs and build a war chest. Take Iran out and take over their oilfields then surround Afg and create a wasteland out of it. Then all that is left is India.

What Pakistan don't do and others do, is you don't know how to create leverage with your enemy and you don't make a big deal out of a attack and point fingers in world media. Pointing fingers at India does not work because the world can deduce bases are in Iran/Afg, its in-congruent, nobody can read between the lines. It's like the bully is beating up a kid every day during play time and he just sits there and takes it and says nothing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

P
Security forces kill militant in North Waziristan IBO
Replies
2
Views
204
PakSarZameen47
P
Areesh
4 Terrorists Killed in North and South Waziristan: ISPR
Replies
1
Views
285
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Moon
Featured Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO
Replies
8
Views
3K
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
Pakistan Ka Beta
Imp Terrorist killed & 1 arrested in Swat IBO by SF's - ISPR
Replies
6
Views
257
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
313ghazi
'We will only talk to those who respect the Constitution of Pakistan,' says Fawad on TTP
Replies
5
Views
306
313ghazi
313ghazi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom