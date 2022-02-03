Huge TTP arms cache raided by SF - North Waziristan

Never ending inflow. Its been nearly 20 years now.



That's 25% of your existence you have spent fighting these rats. It's obvious the countries around you don't want you to succeed. That's why Iran/India/Afg can butcher their own people and they have no mutinies or insurgencies, just Pakistan gets hammered and they all release FUD pieces on twitter justifying this.



And the common argument is Pakistan does not develop itself enough to prevent this, have you seen the state of the countries around you? They are a living hell and as a Pakistani I know we are far far better people than them and they seem to be fine and Pakistan suffers.



It is time to make an example out of one of them, make them pay a price that will last a generation. Make aggressive steps, conquer Yemen for the Arabs in exchange for a war chest and find closure.