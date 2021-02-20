‘Huge scope for private sectors’

Says foreign minister Momen on trade, investment with Japan

12:00 AM, February 21, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:01 AM, February 21, 2021Unb, DhakaForeign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said there is an enormous scope for private sectors of Bangladesh and Japan to engage in trade and investment for mutual benefit."We intend to conclude a 'Free Trade Agreement' with Japan. These will create enormous scope for private sectors of the two countries," he said while addressing a webinar on "Bangabandhu and Japan" held recently.With Japan, Momen said, Bangladesh is now implementing a number of mega-projects for connectivity and power generation."We are engaged in Public-Private Economic Dialogue for strengthening business and investment ties," he said, adding that special Export Processing Zone is being set up in Araihazar for Japanese investors.Over the years, the relationship has further deepened and widened, Momen said.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured through her visits in 1997, 2014 and 2019 that the relationship continues to grow for mutual benefit, he said.Japanese prime ministers have also visited Bangladesh, the latest being the immediate past PM Shinzo Abe in 2019. "These high-level engagements have driven our relations towards an upward trajectory," said Momen.Department of Japanese Studies of Dhaka University and Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly organised the webinar recently to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Prof Dr ASM. Maksud Kamal, pro-VC (academic), Dhaka University; and Naoki Ito, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, spoke as special guests.The webinar was chaired by Dr Abdullah-Al-Mamun, chairman, Department of Japanese Studies, DU.Yuji Ando, president of JBCCI, delivered the welcome address while Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan, secretary general of JBCCI, delivered the vote of thanks.The speakers discussed on the contribution of Bangabandhu in building the solid foundation of bilateral relations between Japan and Bangladesh.Dr Momen said Bangabandhu believed in the Japanese model of development and sought cooperation of Japan in rebuilding the war-torn country immediately after independence.Bangabandhu's friendship with Takashi Hayakawa, the then Member of National Diet, played a very crucial role in building the foundation of friendship between the two nations, said the chief guest.Momen recalled the assistance of Japan during the Liberation War in 1971.Naoki Ito, while speaking as special guest, stressed the need of promoting Japan-Bangladesh relations for building Sonar Bangla, dreamt by the Father of the Nation.