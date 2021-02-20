What's new

'Huge scope for private sectors' Says foreign minister Momen on trade, investment with Japan

12:00 AM, February 21, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:01 AM, February 21, 2021
‘Huge scope for private sectors’ Says foreign minister Momen on trade, investment with Japan



Unb, Dhaka

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said there is an enormous scope for private sectors of Bangladesh and Japan to engage in trade and investment for mutual benefit.

"We intend to conclude a 'Free Trade Agreement' with Japan. These will create enormous scope for private sectors of the two countries," he said while addressing a webinar on "Bangabandhu and Japan" held recently.

With Japan, Momen said, Bangladesh is now implementing a number of mega-projects for connectivity and power generation.

"We are engaged in Public-Private Economic Dialogue for strengthening business and investment ties," he said, adding that special Export Processing Zone is being set up in Araihazar for Japanese investors.

Over the years, the relationship has further deepened and widened, Momen said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured through her visits in 1997, 2014 and 2019 that the relationship continues to grow for mutual benefit, he said.

Japanese prime ministers have also visited Bangladesh, the latest being the immediate past PM Shinzo Abe in 2019. "These high-level engagements have driven our relations towards an upward trajectory," said Momen.

Department of Japanese Studies of Dhaka University and Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly organised the webinar recently to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Prof Dr ASM. Maksud Kamal, pro-VC (academic), Dhaka University; and Naoki Ito, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, spoke as special guests.

The webinar was chaired by Dr Abdullah-Al-Mamun, chairman, Department of Japanese Studies, DU.

Yuji Ando, president of JBCCI, delivered the welcome address while Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan, secretary general of JBCCI, delivered the vote of thanks.

The speakers discussed on the contribution of Bangabandhu in building the solid foundation of bilateral relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

Dr Momen said Bangabandhu believed in the Japanese model of development and sought cooperation of Japan in rebuilding the war-torn country immediately after independence.

Bangabandhu's friendship with Takashi Hayakawa, the then Member of National Diet, played a very crucial role in building the foundation of friendship between the two nations, said the chief guest.

Momen recalled the assistance of Japan during the Liberation War in 1971.

Naoki Ito, while speaking as special guest, stressed the need of promoting Japan-Bangladesh relations for building Sonar Bangla, dreamt by the Father of the Nation.

'Huge scope for private sectors'

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said there is an enormous scope for private sectors of Bangladesh and Japan to engage in trade and investment for mutual benefit.
The Japanese ambassador has been asking BD to systematize its bureaucratic tangling in order for the Japanese companies to invest here massively without fear. I have not read a single sentence told by the GoB regarding the matter of alleviating the worries of the would-be Japanese investors.

Japanese people are, by nature, very systematic. You can rest assured they will not come to BD shore en mass unless the investment processing is systemized. Japanese ambassador has asked the govt many times and has again talked last week because it has not received any concrete response from BD.

We have to understand that the Japanese believe in work and not in a talk from an unrelated foreign minister. I think the Foreign Trade Minister should revise the system and openly speak about the concrete decisions the govt has taken. Now, read below to know that the Japanese companies are going out of China to go into India. They are not going to big-talking BD. BD has again missed the train.


www.businesstoday.in

Japanese manufacturers to get 'China exit' subsidy for shifting base to India

Japanese government's programme aims to reduce Japan's dependence on a particular region -- especially China -- and to ensure a steady supply chain of products like -- medical supplies and electrical components -- in case of any emergency
www.businesstoday.in www.businesstoday.in
 
