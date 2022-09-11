What's new

Huge Satellite [AST SpaceMobile BlueWalker 3] Meant to Power Cellular Broadband Launches Saturday

www.pcmag.com

Huge Satellite Meant to Power Cellular Broadband Launches Saturday

The communications array on the BlueWalker 3 test satellite spans 693 square feet, which AST SpaceMobile says is the largest ever on a commercial satellite.
www.pcmag.com

The communications array on the BlueWalker 3 test satellite spans 693 square feet, which AST SpaceMobile says is the largest ever on a commercial satellite.

Huge Satellite Meant to Power Cellular Broadband Launches Saturday Image
(Credit: AST SpaceMobile)

A test satellite designed to beam broadband to smartphones is slated to launch tomorrow.

The BlueWalker 3 test satellite comes from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile, which is working to build the first space-based cellular broadband network accessible by standard smartphones.

The technology promises to help mobile carriers supply broadband at 4G/5G speeds to customers in cellular dead zones. AST SpaceMobile has already entered into partnerships with over two dozen mobile carriers that collectively serve over 1.8 billion subscribers.

“Whether in the most remote location, on rural farmland or in the midst of a crisis or natural disaster, people will remain connected no matter what—without having to invest in expensive, specialized hardware,” the company said of its technology.

pic

(Credit: AST SpaceMobile)


The size of the test satellite is also notable. Its communications array—which AST SpaceMobile says is the largest ever on a commercial satellite—spans an area of 64 square meters (693 square feet). According(Opens in a new window) to New Scientist, the satellite is so large it may end up becoming the brightest artificial object in the sky, which could annoy astronomers.

The back side of the satellite is covered with solar cells to collect energy. The other side consists of antennas that can beam data to phones on the ground. The result is essentially a low-Earth orbiting cell tower in space that can receive cell phone signals hundreds of kilometers away. The satellite can circle around the planet every 90 minutes.


The company will begin testing the satellite’s ability to beam communication signals once it’s up in orbit. “AST SpaceMobile plans to conduct BW3 direct-to-cell phone testing on six continents, including North America,” the company said(Opens in a new window). “Mobile network operators (MNOs) in the mission's test plans include Vodafone, Rakuten Mobile, and Orange, among others.”

AST SpaceMobile says that an experimental license from the FCC permits it to conduct the tests in Texas and Hawaii. The company has plans to eventually operate 110 satellites before the end of 2024, according(Opens in a new window) to SpaceNews.

BlueWalker 3 is scheduled to launch into orbit on Saturday 9:10 p.m. EST with the help of SpaceX, which is planning its own satellite-mobile service through Starlink, the company’s satellite internet service. SpaceX plans on broadcasting the launch on YouTube.
 
www.capacitymedia.com

Satellite-to-mobile trials of BlueWalker 3 to start after successful launch

BlueWalker 3, the satellite due to test mobile phone services from space for remote parts of the world, is now in orbit.
www.capacitymedia.com

BlueWalker 3, the satellite due to test mobile phone services from space for remote parts of the world, is now in orbit.​


American Tower, AT&T, Nokia, Orange, Rakuten Mobile, Vodafone and others are expected to take part in the trials to see whether low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites can fill gaps in coverage and work with standard mobile phones.

“BlueWalker 3 is on course and securely circling the earth,” said Scott Wisniewski, chief strategy officer of AST SpaceMobile, the company behind the project that is now worth US$1.86 billion on Nasdaq.

“The satellite is thermally stable and communicating directly with ground stations. Our team is now operating from three global mission control centres, including Maryland, Colorado and Australia, where we are directly receiving data from BlueWalker 3.”

The satellite was successfully launched (pictured) by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Engineers made contact with BlueWalker 3 less than an hour after take-off, confirming its trajectory.

“A major achievement in our mission to connect the unconnected has been accomplished,” said Abel Avellan, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “We are working hard to ensure that no one becomes a second-class citizen, regardless of where they live or work, because of their lack of access to cellular broadband.”

AST SpaceMobile said it has agreements and understandings with over 25 mobile network operators globally, which collectively provide service to over 1.8 billion subscribers.

Once BlueWalker 3 is operational following in-orbit testing and configuration, testing is planned with mobile operators and equipment providers “on all six inhabited continents”, said the company.
 

