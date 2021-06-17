Huge protests in gwadar, pakistan

aryadravida
Unfortunately pak media has blacked out these protests ( as is mentioned by a pak journalist in the video below)..it took a month for imran to even respond ( and that too on twitter).
When a section of people are ignored and their rights trampled, how do you expect them to love your country?
The journalist in the video below says he staying in lahore gets gas dug from balochistan but people of balochistan dont get it.Really sad state of affairs
