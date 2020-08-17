/ Register

Huge order to supply F-16 fighter jets for "foreign customers"

Discussion in 'Air Warfare' started by dani191, Aug 17, 2020 at 12:36 PM.

    The Pentagon has issued an official statement announcing a $ 62 billion contract to supply dozens of aircraft over the next decade, but did not specify which customers

    [​IMG]
    F-16 aircraft. Photo: BIGSTOCK / Copyright: toddtaulman

    Lockheed Martin has won a $ 62 billion contract to supply a large number of F-16 fighter jets to several foreign customers over the next ten years. This is the largest order of fighter jets of this model.

    The first part of the order includes 90 aircraft to be manufactured at Lockheed Martin plants in Grenville, South Carolina, and in Fort Worth, Texas, until December 31, 2026. According to a World Defense website, no customers were identified in the Pentagon's official announcement, Aircraft to Taiwan, eight aircraft to Bulgaria and 13 aircraft to Slovakia.
     
    India, Taiwan, Egypt, Pakistan (parts)
     
