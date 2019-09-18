What's new

Huge oil, gas reserves discovered in DG Khan

Huge oil, gas reserves discovered in DG Khan
By: News Desk Published: 04:14 PM, 23 Mar, 2021

Huge oil, gas reserves discovered in DG Khan

  • Large new reserves of oil and gas were discovered in Dera Ghazi Khan’s mountains, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The reserves were discovered in the Yuk Bai area of Koh-e-Suleman in Dera Ghazi Khan district and the OGDCL without wasting any time had started to dig wells.

Local MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Derashik the discovery can be regarded as a game-change for the region.

He further elaborated in his discussion that these findings will help in spurring the economic growth of the country.

He urged the people to pray for the success of this project as wells as of the government.
 
