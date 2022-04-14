What's new

Huge number of losses reported in North Waziristan

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,670
-1
2,361
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
nangyale

nangyale

SENIOR MEMBER
May 31, 2010
2,092
11
1,808
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan is being prepared for another bout of amputations.

Ye Jo Ali Wazir, Manzoor Pashteen aur Mohsin Dawar ke deshatgardi hai, us ke paiche General Bajwa ki vardi hai.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
6,071
15
10,829
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The sons of soils continue to pay the price of complacency and insensitivity of the elite brass. There is a need of an overhaul and accountability, otherwise mothers will have coffins of theirs sons and husbands. Tragic
 
Strigon

Strigon

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2011
2,168
4
2,919
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
If you have not yet connected the dots yet, our insane neighbor is trying its best to divert attention of the pissed off people so they can retain SS in office, which essentially helps them reach their goals. Talk about them condemning proxies..
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
419
0
289
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
In the press brief he DGISPR said from the begining of 2022 we have lost 97 brave souls. After he said we are aware of every threat and have taken measure to ensure national safety etc. etc.
How in this fuckin world a nuclear armed nation, 10th most powerfull and with full pubblic support is not able to go after the true masterminds sitting in Delhi and Tehran is beyond my comprehension. By now even Somalia( Failed State) would've reacted.
None of the so called "journalist" asked this question. Dont they realize how many 97 people are? Are so incompetent?
Then they come to ask to stop the bashing. You have one job and, sorry to say, lately you are doing a piss poor job.

Strigon said:
If you have not yet connected the dots yet, our insane neighbor is trying its best to divert attention of the pissed off people so they can retain SS in office, which essentially helps them reach their goals. Talk about them condemning proxies..
Click to expand...

True patriots will ask even more question instead of buying the same old bs of "we are aware of threats and have taken actions".
If they had taken any action there wont be any such incident.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jus_chillin
4 militants, 2 jawans, 3 civilians lost in firing in Bajaur
2
Replies
24
Views
724
Riz
Riz
jus_chillin
Unconfirmed: Quetta schools closed as threat of “APS Style” attack was intercepted
2
Replies
23
Views
961
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great
jus_chillin
UK High Commissioner says that Bajwa resisted to escalate Kashmir Insurgency
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
Oom
O
jus_chillin
School in Irani Balochistan singing songs in support of BLF
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
3K
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist
Pakistan Ka Beta
2 terrorists killed and 3 Soldiers Martyred in 2 Separate IBOs in North Waziristan - ISPR .
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom