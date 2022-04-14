Huge number of losses reported in North Waziristan

Strigon said: If you have not yet connected the dots yet, our insane neighbor is trying its best to divert attention of the pissed off people so they can retain SS in office, which essentially helps them reach their goals. Talk about them condemning proxies.. Click to expand...

In the press brief he DGISPR said from the begining of 2022 we have lost 97 brave souls. After he said we are aware of every threat and have taken measure to ensure national safety etc. etc.How in this fuckin world a nuclear armed nation, 10th most powerfull and with full pubblic support is not able to go after the true masterminds sitting in Delhi and Tehran is beyond my comprehension. By now even Somalia( Failed State) would've reacted.None of the so called "journalist" asked this question. Dont they realize how many 97 people are? Are so incompetent?Then they come to ask to stop the bashing. You have one job and, sorry to say, lately you are doing a piss poor job.True patriots will ask even more question instead of buying the same old bs of "we are aware of threats and have taken actions".If they had taken any action there wont be any such incident.