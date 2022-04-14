Huge number of losses reported in North Waziristan

jus_chillin
Sad News
#NorthWaziristan
A number of security personnel embraced shahadat as terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Mardan area of Dattakhel North Waziristan.
(Am withholding casualties figure till official PR. A big loss in single day)
Ts attack when DG press was in progrs
