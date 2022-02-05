What's new

Huge investment on the way as PM finalises deals with Chinese firms

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held meetings with a number of representatives of major Chinese companies, paving the way for billions of dollars worth of Chinese investment into the country.

The prime minister arrived in Beijing on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and meet the Chinese leadership.

As per the official handout, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), a subsidiary of Sinomach, will set up Pakistan-China Agricultural Science and Technology Transferring Centre on government-to-government aid basis.

It said that the Centre will offer agricultural mechanisation cooperation for improving the yield of various crops and quality of seeds. The company has also expressed interest in establishing an onshore LNG storage facility with a regasification terminal.

It said that a low carbon recycling park for steel metal and paper processing for export purposes will be established at Gwadar Free Zone, having a capacity of 13.4MT per annum.

The handout said that the targeted investment under the project is $4.5 billion and is expected to get implemented in two to three years. The project will also generate 40,000 jobs.

It said that the Zhengbang Group has signed an MoU with Fauji Fertilisers Company (FFC) for the production of pesticides and cattle and poultry feed, adding that the group also plans to jointly develop corporate farming for growing corn and soya beans for export purposes.

According to the statement Royal Group plans to set up Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free dairy buffalo farm project with an investment of $50 million. The group envisages developing four large scale buffalo farms with 8,000 heads for 16 million litres annual milk production capacity.

They also plan to construct a buffalo milk deep processing plant with an investment of $30 million. "The proposed project will produce value-added dairy products such as milk powder, cheese and packaged milk for local market and export purposes."

The statement added that a buffalo embryos laboratory will also be established to improve Pakistani buffalos’ genetics for increasing their milk yield.

Providing further details, the statement said that Challenge Fashion has purchased 100-acre additional land to establish a special economic zone of world standards value-added apparel including cluster of supply chains with an investment of $250 million. The proposed project would produce exports of $400 million annually and will employ 20,000 people.

It said that China Road and Bridge Construction Company (CRBC) in collaboration with the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) will develop Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ).

With an investment of $3.5 billion, the proposed project will be developed and constructed in an area of 9.3 square kilometres and will be built in the functional blocks including Binhai, Ecological Bay, Knowledge City and Global Blue Diamonds Island.

"The project will create thousands of new jobs and would emerge as a hub for tourism, IT, fashion, media, finance, ports and shipping services."

The statement said that Neusoft Medical Systems plans to focus on upgrading Medical Diagnostic Equipment (MDE), AI, academic and national service network setups with an investment of $30 million in Phase-I.

"Neosoft will further set up assembly plant of MDE in SEZ and STZ with an investment of $170 million."

According to the statement, Hunan SunWalk Construction Group has signed an MoU with a private telecommunication company to lay an optical fibre cable network of around 100,000 kilometres in all major cities of Pakistan with an investment of $2 billion.

It said that Flourishtech has signed an MoU with STZA and plans to set up a research lab for mobile phone parts, manufacturing and assembly in STZA, Islamabad for OPPO, RealMe, VIVO and OnePlus.

The handout stated that Global Semiconductor Group plans to establish a semiconductor testing facility in addition to a research and development and skills development training centre with an investment of $40 million. The project is expected to employ 100,000 IT professionals.

Letin Autos NAV E-vehicles (Pvt) limited intends to establish a production plant for electrical vehicles including manufacturing, fabrication and assembly in Rashakai Industrial Zone, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior officials of the government of Pakistan.
This is propaganda for idiot awam. There will be ZERO Investment until and unless the bad security situation improves in Baluchistan and other parts of Pakistan. Which country in their right mind would want to invest in a dangerous country like Pakistan??
 
ARMalik said:
This is propaganda for idiot awam. There will be ZERO Investment until and unless the bad security situation improves in Baluchistan and other parts of Pakistan. Which country in their right mind would want to invest in a dangerous country like Pakistan??
Click to expand...
no one is investing in Baluchistan (even here less than half of it is effected- central areas) though...
its 100s of miles away in SZE of KP, CP, Karachi where everything is normal
read through it all
 
ARMalik said:
This is propaganda for idiot awam. There will be ZERO Investment until and unless the bad security situation improves in Baluchistan and other parts of Pakistan. Which country in their right mind would want to invest in a dangerous country like Pakistan??
Click to expand...
All investment / loans have to be returned with interest in future. Why do you want foreign investment when Pakistan is unable to grow its exports / foreign income with this investment anyway? Why take on more debt / investment when you are not even able to payback past investments / debts to investors?
 
Sainthood 101 said:
no one is investing in Baluchistan (even here less than half of it is effected- central areas) though...
its 100s of miles away in SZE of KP, CP, Karachi read through it all
Click to expand...
Doesn't matter, no investor in their right mind would even invest in these so called SZEs. And this will be proven right when even in the next few years, these SZEs will be empty. Most of Gwadar's SZEs are still empty due to terrible security situation which the Military is unable to rectify.

@Norwegian .... you can fake laughs and smiles all you want with that Israeli Flag in your avatar, and keep licking IK's feet but there WILL BE ZERO INVESTMENTS IN THESE SZEs. :lol:
 
ARMalik said:
Doesn't matter, no investor in their right mind would even invest in these so called SZEs. And this will be proven right when even in the next few years, these SZEs will be empty. Most of Gwadar's SZEs are still empty due to terrible security situation which the Military is unable to rectify.
Click to expand...
Gwadar has nothing to export so why would anyone invest over there? Purpose of special economic zone is to manufacture goods and services for export. With the most backward population in Balochistan, it's obvious Gwadar doesn't have any skilled labour for this purpose
 
ARMalik said:
Doesn't matter, no investor in their right mind would even invest in these so called SZEs. And this will be proven right when even in the next few years, these SZEs will be empty. Most of Gwadar's SZEs are still empty due to terrible security situation which the Military is unable to rectify.
Click to expand...

Are there any successful SEZs or FTZs in Pakistan? If yes, which/where are they?
 
xeuss said:
Are there any successful SEZs or FTZs in Pakistan? If yes, which/where are they?
Click to expand...
They are part of CPEC's second phase but problem is Pakistan doesn't have much skilled labour near its coast of Arabian Sea so any future special economic zone might not be very profitable
 
hydrabadi_arab said:
It said that a low carbon recycling park for steel metal and paper processing for export purposes will be established at Gwadar Free Zone, having a capacity of 13.4MT per annum.

The handout said that the targeted investment under the project is $4.5 billion and is expected to get implemented in two to three years. The project will also generate 40,000 jobs.
Click to expand...

Gwadar SEZ is best one for exports. Right now another company is setting up steel mill in KP SEZ with investment of $200m and that will produce half million or 1 million tons per year. Meanwhile this investment will produce 13.4mt/y. Thats like more then current Pakistan steel production.
 
