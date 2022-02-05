Huge investment on the way as PM finalises deals with Chinese firms

PM Imran finalises deals with major investment companies in China | The Express Tribune Thousands of jobs will be created as a result of more Chinese investment in different sectors of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held meetings with a number of representatives of major Chinese companies, paving the way for billions of dollars worth of Chinese investment into the country.The prime minister arrived in Beijing on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and meet the Chinese leadership.It said that the Centre will offer agricultural mechanisation cooperation for improving the yield of various crops and quality of seeds. The company has also expressed interest in establishing an onshore LNG storage facility with a regasification terminal.It said that the Zhengbang Group has signed an MoU with Fauji Fertilisers Company (FFC) for the production of pesticides and cattle and poultry feed, adding that the group also plans to jointly develop corporate farming for growing corn and soya beans for export purposes.According to the statement Royal Group plans to set up Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free dairy buffalo farm project with an investment of $50 million. The group envisages developing four large scale buffalo farms with 8,000 heads for 16 million litres annual milk production capacity.They also plan to construct a buffalo milk deep processing plant with an investment of $30 million. "The proposed project will produce value-added dairy products such as milk powder, cheese and packaged milk for local market and export purposes."The statement added that a buffalo embryos laboratory will also be established to improve Pakistani buffalos’ genetics for increasing their milk yield."The project will create thousands of new jobs and would emerge as a hub for tourism, IT, fashion, media, finance, ports and shipping services."The statement said that Neusoft Medical Systems plans to focus on upgrading Medical Diagnostic Equipment (MDE), AI, academic and national service network setups with an investment of $30 million in Phase-I."Neosoft will further set up assembly plant of MDE in SEZ and STZ with an investment of $170 million."It said that Flourishtech has signed an MoU with STZA and plans to set up a research lab for mobile phone parts, manufacturing and assembly in STZA, Islamabad for OPPO, RealMe, VIVO and OnePlus.The handout stated that Global Semiconductor Group plans to establish a semiconductor testing facility in addition to a research and development and skills development training centre with an investment of $40 million. The project is expected to employ 100,000 IT professionals.The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior officials of the government of Pakistan.