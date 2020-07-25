What's new

Huge Herd of Elephants look for food near village in Pu 'er, SW China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
31,933
1
59,421
Country
China
Location
China
Huge Herd of Elephants look for food near village in Pu 'er, SW China


Wild Asian elephants wander into a village to find food! Officials in SW China's Yunnan Province detected the huge herd and issued early warnings to the locals to ensure their safety and to avoid any human-elephant conflict


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
graphican An interesting location in Indian Punjab, a huge walled compound with no building. What place is it? Indian Defence Forum 7
B Pakistan Current Account Records a Huge Surplus of $424 million in July 2020 Pakistan Economy 80
Vanguard One Taiwan to receive US-made fighter jets in huge arms sale as China tensions escalate Air Warfare 4
D Featured Huge order to supply F-16 fighter jets for "foreign customers" Air Warfare 21
Dalit Indian temple reports huge coronavirus outbreak as cases surge COVID-19 Coronavirus 12
Vanguard One Navy mobilises as huge Chinese fishing fleet nears Galapagos Islands World Affairs 31
Vanguard One Australia Joining India, US, Japan In Indo-Pacific For Mega Navy Drill "Hugely Beneficial": US World Affairs 0
Get Ya Wig Split EXCLUSIVE: Huge Pacific Exercise Centered On Guam Brings Allies Together Amid Growing China Threat China & Far East 2
I Australia Joining India, US, Japan In Indo-Pacific For Mega Navy Drill "Hugely Beneficial": US Indian Defence Forum 14
F-22Raptor Huge Pacific Exercise Centered On Guam Brings Allies Together Amid Growing China Threat China & Far East 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top