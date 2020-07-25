beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 31,933
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Huge Herd of Elephants look for food near village in Pu 'er, SW China
Wild Asian elephants wander into a village to find food! Officials in SW China's Yunnan Province detected the huge herd and issued early warnings to the locals to ensure their safety and to avoid any human-elephant conflict
Wild Asian elephants wander into a village to find food! Officials in SW China's Yunnan Province detected the huge herd and issued early warnings to the locals to ensure their safety and to avoid any human-elephant conflict