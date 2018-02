The king Amsuvarman had built an imposing seven story structure and ornamented it with gems and pearls. His daughter Bhrikuti had been given in marriage to the Tibetan king Srong Sen Gampo in a political alliance that made Nepal strong. Buddhism was exported to Tibet with this alliance.

During the reign of King Tresang Detsan from 755 to 797, Buddhists were persecuted because the king's minister, Marshang Zongbagyi , was hostile to Buddhism.