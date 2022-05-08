What's new

Huge Cloud Market Still Growing at 34% Per Year; Amazon, Microsoft & Google Now Account for 65% of the Total

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,511
25
18,890
Country
United States
Location
United States

Huge Cloud Market Still Growing at 34% Per Year; Amazon, Microsoft & Google Now Account for 65% of the Total | Synergy Research Group

Synergy Interactive Analysis
www.srgresearch.com www.srgresearch.com

New data from Synergy Research Group shows that Q1 enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services was approaching $53 billion. That is up 34% from the first quarter of 2021, making it the eleventh time in twelve quarters that the year-on-year growth rate has been in the 34-40% range. As the vibrant cloud market continues to grow rapidly, Amazon continues to lead with its worldwide market share remaining at 33%. For the third consecutive quarter its annual growth came in above the growth of the overall market. Meanwhile Microsoft continues to gain almost two percentage points of market share per year while Google’s annual market share gain is approaching one percentage point. In aggregate all other cloud providers have grown their revenues by over 150% since the first quarter of 2018, though their collective market share has plunged from 48% to 36% as their growth rates remain far below the market leaders.

CIS Q122
With most of the major cloud providers having now released their earnings data for Q1, Synergy estimates that quarterly cloud infrastructure service revenues (including IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services) were $52.7 billion, with trailing twelve-month revenues reaching $191 billion. Public IaaS and PaaS services account for the bulk of the market and those grew by 37% in Q1. The dominance of the major cloud providers is even more pronounced in public cloud, where the top three control 71% of the market. Geographically, the cloud market continues to grow strongly in all regions of the world.

“While the level of competition remains high, the huge and rapidly growing cloud market continues to coalesce around Amazon, Microsoft and Google,” said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. “Aside from the Chinese market, which remains totally dominated by local Chinese companies, other cloud providers simply cannot match the scale and geographic reach of the big three market leaders. As Amazon, Microsoft and Google continue to grow at 35-50% per year, other non-Chinese cloud providers are typically growing in the 10-20% range. That can still be an attractive proposition for those smaller providers, as long as they focus on regional or service niches where they can differentiate themselves from the big three.”
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Amazon AWS clinches 33% [world] cloud market share
Replies
0
Views
158
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Microsoft tops $60 billion in annual earnings for the first time to cap another record-breaking year
Replies
2
Views
350
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Viet
Amazon to build smaller 'local' data centers in Asia-Pacific
Replies
0
Views
123
Viet
Viet
B
Alibaba Cloud to launch more data centers in Thailand, S.Korea, expanding footprint in Asia-Pacific markets
Replies
0
Views
364
Beidou2020
B
Hamartia Antidote
Amazon slashes cost of Just Walk Out tech by 96% paving the way for wider roll out
Replies
0
Views
250
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom