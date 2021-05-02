Huge cache of Arms & ammunition seized incl Indian in 2 IBO's in Balochistan - May 2021

Pakistan Ka Beta
You know.... All this talk of Bury the past and peace with the Indian govt...I don't think Indians want to bury the past general...
All these confiscated weapons should be handed over to Kashmiri's and Khalistan
We just offer them humiliation, think about it......trillion dollar economy begging openly and from secretly as well.And for this, let's give the indians more oxygen and other medical facilities. The priorities of Pakistan government are retarded.
They won't even report this. Now let's see how many of these liberal retards show up in this topic. They are so quick to support Macron and Modi.Pakistani liberals should again start the thread #pakistanstandswithindia.
Exactly, these rats will continue doing this to us otherwise. Let them get a taste of it... sadly, Pakistanis are too busy sucking on Bollywood cool aid.
I think the reason they are reluctant to do this is our economy is not strong enough to deal with the consequences. The only reason we got away with it against the Soviets was because the West was OK with it. Even with full support of the west we were being grilled for our support of Kashmiris which we had to stop. Arming communist rebels is a sure way to get sanctioned to hell by the USA.
@Maarkhoor Check out this article - It clearly encompasses what you state: