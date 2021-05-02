Huge cache of Arms & ammunition seized incl Indian in 2 IBO's in Balochistan - May 2021

Maarkhoor said: The only solution is to fund / arm Maoists and 25 other separatists movements. Click to expand...

I think the reason they are reluctant to do this is our economy is not strong enough to deal with the consequences. The only reason we got away with it against the Soviets was because the West was OK with it. Even with full support of the west we were being grilled for our support of Kashmiris which we had to stop. Armingrebels is a sure way to get sanctioned to hell by the USA.