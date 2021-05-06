What's new

Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered in 3 diff IBO's across the country - May 2021

Pakistan Ka Beta

Sharing different sources .


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389921732790738947






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1390005866494058507




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1390236859708678145





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389762977541337088







https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389761349903953923






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389628387480776706






CTD foils terror bid, recovers large cache of weapons in Lower Dir
Case registered under anti-terrorism laws; further investigation underway


Syed Anwar Shah May 05, 2021

the ctd conducted the intelligence based operation on a tip off photo express

The CTD conducted the intelligence-based operation on a tip-off. PHOTO: EXPRESS
LOWER DIR:
Foiling a major terrorist activity, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition.
The CTD Malakand region conducted the operation on a tip-off in Lower Dir's Landi Shah Khorgai area and recovered nine hand grenades, one mortar shell, two RPD-7 shells, three anti-person mines, two RPG-7 cartridges and 20 other cartridges buried in the ground.
A case has been registered under anti-terrorism laws whereas further investigation is underway in this connection.
Read more: CTD kills 4 suspected terrorists in Kachi
Last month, CTD claimed to have preempted a terrorist attack on the Police Training Centre in Saeedabad, Karachi, by arresting five suspected terrorists.

The suspects were taken into custody during a raid in Jamshoro district on Sunday night. The CTD conducted a joint operation with the Rangers near a hotel on Sehwan-Jamshoro road after a tip-off from an intelligence agency.
The department claimed two suicide bombers were among the five arrested. It added that the group's involvement in six terror attacks, including one on the armed forces and Data Darbar, had been traced.
In another raid in April, at least four suspected terrorists were killed by the CTD during an IBO in Balochistan’s Kachi district.
According to CTD Spokesperson, a major terror plot by Lashker-e-Jhangvi, a banned terror outfit was thwarted by CTD officials in the mountainous area of Bolan.
During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and alleged terrorists, resulting in the killing of Akram Zehri, Ahmedullah, Sikandar and Shahdi Khan.






tribune.com.pk

CTD foils terror bid, recovers weapons in Lower Dir | The Express Tribune

CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition
tribune.com.pk
 
mudas777

We keep on finding the stash's and may be make few arrests and then courts release them and vicious cycle continues. Why not offer an amnesty for 2 weeks to hand over any such material. After that set up some anti terrorist courts which decide in 48 hours fate of any one caught just be eliminated and then see how soon they either leave the country or meet their creator to stop this cat and mouse game. Its costing us by deploying so many personals then feeding the criminals and then they get released to try their luck again. Hard choice from the government is required not a game of Russian roulette.
 
