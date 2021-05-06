Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered in 3 diff IBO's across the country - May 2021

Pakistan Ka Beta
Sharing different sources .
CTD foils terror bid, recovers large cache of weapons in Lower Dir
Case registered under anti-terrorism laws; further investigation underway
Syed Anwar Shah May 05, 2021
The CTD conducted the intelligence-based operation on a tip-off. PHOTO: EXPRESS
LOWER DIR:
Foiling a major terrorist activity, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition.
The CTD Malakand region conducted the operation on a tip-off in Lower Dir's Landi Shah Khorgai area and recovered nine hand grenades, one mortar shell, two RPD-7 shells, three anti-person mines, two RPG-7 cartridges and 20 other cartridges buried in the ground.
A case has been registered under anti-terrorism laws whereas further investigation is underway in this connection.
Read more: CTD kills 4 suspected terrorists in Kachi
Last month, CTD claimed to have preempted a terrorist attack on the Police Training Centre in Saeedabad, Karachi, by arresting five suspected terrorists.
The suspects were taken into custody during a raid in Jamshoro district on Sunday night. The CTD conducted a joint operation with the Rangers near a hotel on Sehwan-Jamshoro road after a tip-off from an intelligence agency.
The department claimed two suicide bombers were among the five arrested. It added that the group's involvement in six terror attacks, including one on the armed forces and Data Darbar, had been traced.
In another raid in April, at least four suspected terrorists were killed by the CTD during an IBO in Balochistan’s Kachi district.
According to CTD Spokesperson, a major terror plot by Lashker-e-Jhangvi, a banned terror outfit was thwarted by CTD officials in the mountainous area of Bolan.
During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and alleged terrorists, resulting in the killing of Akram Zehri, Ahmedullah, Sikandar and Shahdi Khan.
