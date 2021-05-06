Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered in 3 diff IBO's across the country - May 2021

We keep on finding the stash's and may be make few arrests and then courts release them and vicious cycle continues. Why not offer an amnesty for 2 weeks to hand over any such material. After that set up some anti terrorist courts which decide in 48 hours fate of any one caught just be eliminated and then see how soon they either leave the country or meet their creator to stop this cat and mouse game. Its costing us by deploying so many personals then feeding the criminals and then they get released to try their luck again. Hard choice from the government is required not a game of Russian roulette.