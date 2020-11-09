What's new

Huge blow for PML-N as more Balochistan office-bearers leave party

Huge blow for PML-N as more Balochistan office-bearers leave party
Web Desk On Nov 8, 2020


QUETTA: After senior PML-N politicians Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sanaullah Zehri ended their long association with the party, more PML-N Balochistan office bearers on Sunday announced to leave the party, ARY News reported.

According to details, various PML-N Makran Division officials including Youth Wing Divisional President Muhammad Bizenjo have resigned from party membership. The PML-N Gwadar district president has also announced separation from the party.

Furthermore, PML-N’s vice president from Balochistan, Nawab Shambezai, also left the party following the resignation of party president Abdul Qadir Baloch and senior party leader Sanaullah Zehri.

It is pertinent to mention here that Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri yesterday announced to quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support.


“I challenge PML-N to secure the win on even a single seat from Balochistan now,” he said during an event while flanked by another former PML-N stalwart Abdul Qadir Baloch, who left the party recently.

PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 also announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

Good and i think a lot of their people from KPK and Punjab will leave soon before their next jalsa. Expect a lot of people to join PTI in Baluchistan very soon. JKT came back with a mission.
 
i never understood this guy.. from all accounts he seems like a honest guy.. so why team up with a scum bag party like noon league?...

any way better late then never
 
These people are not honest or good but they are very powerful with sanaullah zahri being sardar and others centered around him. Regardless these are electable from Baluchistan so it is loss of PMLN bcz now PMLN is wiped out of Baluchistan. Even in KPK they have lost miserably in last elections so few who are still with them will leave just before their jalsa. Many in PMLN punjab will leave now that JKT has returned with a mission.
 
