Hürkuş-C is ready to achieve its first export success

HÜRKUŞ-C | Turkish Aerospace HÜRKUŞ, Basic and Primary Trainer Aircraft is designed to support different mission and operational requirements.

TUSAŞ HÜRKUŞ-C Hafif Taarruz Uçağı ihracata koşuyor TUSAŞ HÜRKUŞ-C Hafif Taarruz Uçağı, ihracata koşuyor. Bir ülkeyle yapılan görüşmelerde, 12 adet HÜRKUŞ uçağının ihracatıyla ilgili anlaşma sağlanmak üzere.

A country that its name has not been announced yet, will be the Hurkuş-C's first foreign operator. The agreement covers 12 aircraft. TAI general manager Kotil said, "We cannot say country name because the final contract is not signed yet, but 12 HÜRKUŞ-C will be exported", in a program he attended.Congrats to the TAI HÜRKUŞ team.HÜRKUŞ-C, in addition to pilot training missions, is developed to provide a low cost and high accuracy solution to Light Attack/ Armed Reconnaissance missions.Precise and Affordable All-In-One Multiple Mission Solution HÜRKUŞ-C, Light attack and armed reconnaissance combat variant, provides a cost effective flexible solution against asymmetric threats of the contemporary world’s warfare theatres. Retaining the advanced capabilities of HÜRKUŞ, up-to 7 external hard points on HÜRKUŞ-C provides its operators an extensive payload capacity up-to 1500 kg, which can be utilized to perform demanding missions, during day&night conditions in high altitudes and harsh geographies.