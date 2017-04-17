What's new

Hürkuş-C is ready to achieve its first export success

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
487
2
971
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
A country that its name has not been announced yet, will be the Hurkuş-C's first foreign operator. The agreement covers 12 aircraft. TAI general manager Kotil said, "We cannot say country name because the final contract is not signed yet, but 12 HÜRKUŞ-C will be exported", in a program he attended.

Congrats to the TAI HÜRKUŞ team.



HÜRKUŞ-C, in addition to pilot training missions, is developed to provide a low cost and high accuracy solution to Light Attack/ Armed Reconnaissance missions.

Precise and Affordable All-In-One Multiple Mission Solution HÜRKUŞ-C, Light attack and armed reconnaissance combat variant, provides a cost effective flexible solution against asymmetric threats of the contemporary world’s warfare theatres. Retaining the advanced capabilities of HÜRKUŞ, up-to 7 external hard points on HÜRKUŞ-C provides its operators an extensive payload capacity up-to 1500 kg, which can be utilized to perform demanding missions, during day&night conditions in high altitudes and harsh geographies.

HÜRKUŞ-C | Turkish Aerospace

HÜRKUŞ, Basic and Primary Trainer Aircraft is designed to support different mission and operational requirements.
www.tusas.com www.tusas.com

www.savunmasanayist.com

TUSAŞ HÜRKUŞ-C Hafif Taarruz Uçağı ihracata koşuyor

TUSAŞ HÜRKUŞ-C Hafif Taarruz Uçağı, ihracata koşuyor. Bir ülkeyle yapılan görüşmelerde, 12 adet HÜRKUŞ uçağının ihracatıyla ilgili anlaşma sağlanmak üzere.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,457
5
2,574
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
T-SaGe said:
A country that its name has not been announced yet, will be the Hurkuş-C's first foreign operator. The agreement covers 12 aircraft. TAI general manager Kotil said, "We cannot say country name because the final contract is not signed yet, but 12 HÜRKUŞ-C will be exported", in a program he attended.

Congrats to the TAI HÜRKUŞ team.



HÜRKUŞ-C, in addition to pilot training missions, is developed to provide a low cost and high accuracy solution to Light Attack/ Armed Reconnaissance missions.

Precise and Affordable All-In-One Multiple Mission Solution HÜRKUŞ-C, Light attack and armed reconnaissance combat variant, provides a cost effective flexible solution against asymmetric threats of the contemporary world’s warfare theatres. Retaining the advanced capabilities of HÜRKUŞ, up-to 7 external hard points on HÜRKUŞ-C provides its operators an extensive payload capacity up-to 1500 kg, which can be utilized to perform demanding missions, during day&night conditions in high altitudes and harsh geographies.

HÜRKUŞ-C | Turkish Aerospace

HÜRKUŞ, Basic and Primary Trainer Aircraft is designed to support different mission and operational requirements.
www.tusas.com www.tusas.com

www.savunmasanayist.com

TUSAŞ HÜRKUŞ-C Hafif Taarruz Uçağı ihracata koşuyor

TUSAŞ HÜRKUŞ-C Hafif Taarruz Uçağı, ihracata koşuyor. Bir ülkeyle yapılan görüşmelerde, 12 adet HÜRKUŞ uçağının ihracatıyla ilgili anlaşma sağlanmak üzere.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
Click to expand...
Its a great light attack platform
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Hexciter
Defense Industry Plans of Turkey - An interview
Replies
0
Views
713
Hexciter
Hexciter
Quwa
Potential in Brazil-Pakistan Defence Ties?
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
tarrar
tarrar
fatman17
Turkey - Air Force
Replies
10
Views
8K
Babur Han
Babur Han

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom