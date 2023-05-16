HÜRJET | Documentary | Story of achieving independence in aviation

I know it was shared in a different thread, but I will continue to open separate threads for such documentaries. This time the Hürjet documentary is with you.It is a work that should be watched especially by my young friends who are interested in the aviation industry and who have related engineering formations in their career plans. The story of a supersonic jet aircraft from zero to the first flight, including many good anecdotes and valuable information about the psychology and difficulties of the struggle: in the meantime, it is a great documentary that will take you on a small tour of Tusaş (TAI) facilities. On the whole, the main motivation is a nation's struggle for aviation independence.English subtitles are available and other subtitle options will probably be added in the future.