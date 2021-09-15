What's new

Hudson Nonstop, powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,481
28
19,733
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.dfnionline.com

Hudson opens second Nonstop store with Amazon Just Walk Out technology

The outlet opened at Chicago Midway International Airport yesterday
www.dfnionline.com www.dfnionline.com

Hudson has opened a second Nonstop store featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

The Dufry-owned retailer officially unveiled the shop at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) Concourse B yesterday.

As previously reported, the 92sqm outlet is the second Hudson Nonstop store, following the opening of one in Dallas in March.





The new shop’s open façade gives travellers a glimpse into the products inside. Entry is gained by inserting or tapping a credit card and shoppers can then collect their items and leave, thereby avoiding checkout lines.

Hudson Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Quinn said: “I’m incredibly proud of our team for delivering not one, but two Hudson Nonstop stores in the past six months.

“With the opening of Hudson Nonstop at MDW, we’re continuing to expand our digital retail footprint, bringing travellers personalized and contactless shopping environments through innovative technology.”

The shop, which is attended by a Hudson team member to assist shoppers and restock shelves, offers a range of travel basics, food and keepsakes from a range of global and local brands. Health and beauty products, fragrance and electronics are also available, along with the first introduction of toys and accessories to the Hudson Nonstop offer.



“The safety and well-being of the traveling public is our top priority as we welcome passengers back to Chicago’s airports,” said Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L Rhee.

“We’re delighted to offer a streamlined, contactless concessions experience at Midway with Hudson Nonstop, which lets travellers shop without slowing down for a checkout line, thanks to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.”
 
CatSultan

CatSultan

FULL MEMBER
Oct 23, 2020
1,036
0
933
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
More automation, less low skill jobs...
Click to expand...
I used to work as a Cashier in home depot. Most cashiers like me are teenagers looking to make income during summer break. The rest are elderly people who come out of retirement because they are bored. The few who work that job permanently get promoted to lower management positions after a couple years.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,481
28
19,733
Country
United States
Location
United States

Dfw Pr Card Hudson Nonstop


Hudson unveiled its combination Decanted and Hudson Nonstop concept at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – ushering in a new retail and dining experience for travelers.

Spanning more than 1,600 square feet in Terminal B, the new space brings together Hudson’s first-ever wine bar and its innovative travel essentials store, which uses Amazon’s checkout-free technology and palm recognition service, into one convenient walkthrough location.

Hudson Nonstop, which adjoins Decanted, is powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One. To enter, either from the adjoining Decanted or directly from the terminal concourse, travelers have the option to swipe their credit card or hover their palm using Amazon One.

The Amazon One service is a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to enter, identify and pay. Inside, Hudson Nonstop is stocked with a wide selection of everyday travel essentials, from grab-and-go products to electronics, in addition to local souvenirs including Dallas Cowboys merchandise and Lone Star State favorites like Texas Taffy, Fredericksburg Farms sauces, and SuckleBusters hot sauces. Once finished shopping, travelers are charged for the items they take after they leave the store.

This is Hudson’s fourth Hudson Nonstop location in the U.S., and the second Hudson Nonstop store operated under a joint venture agreement with local Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partner Multiplex Inc.


www.retailcustomerexperience.com

LAX airport store will offer Amazon Just Walk Out tech

Travel convenience store operator Hudson will be opening two stores at Los Angeles International Airport and one, called Hudson Nonstop, will feature Amazon's Just Walk Out cashierless technology. The store, along with a second store called Evolve, will be located…
www.retailcustomerexperience.com www.retailcustomerexperience.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Amazon’s cashierless Just Walk Out technology comes to Houston Astros’ Major League Baseball Stadium
Replies
0
Views
233
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Amazon opens first Whole Foods equipped with cashierless technology
Replies
9
Views
454
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Amazon is working on a smart refrigerator [using Amazon Go tech] that can monitor your buying patterns and suggest new products or recipes
Replies
0
Views
632
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Amazon slashes cost of Just Walk Out tech by 96% paving the way for wider roll out
Replies
0
Views
311
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Whole Foods to introduce Just Walk Out stores in 2022
Replies
0
Views
363
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom