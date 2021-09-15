Hudson Nonstop, powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology

Hudson
The outlet opened at Chicago Midway International Airport yesterday
has opened a second Nonstop
store featuring Amazon
’s Just Walk Out
technology.
The Dufry
-owned retailer officially unveiled the shop at Chicago Midway International Airport
(MDW
) Concourse B
yesterday.
As previously reported
, the 92sqm outlet is the second Hudson Nonstop store, following the opening of one in Dallas
in March.
The new shop’s open façade gives travellers a glimpse into the products inside. Entry is gained by inserting or tapping a credit card and shoppers can then collect their items and leave, thereby avoiding checkout lines.
Hudson Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Quinn
said: “I’m incredibly proud of our team for delivering not one, but two Hudson Nonstop stores in the past six months.
“With the opening of Hudson Nonstop at MDW, we’re continuing to expand our digital retail footprint, bringing travellers personalized and contactless shopping environments through innovative technology.”
The shop, which is attended by a Hudson team member to assist shoppers and restock shelves, offers a range of travel basics, food and keepsakes from a range of global and local brands. Health and beauty products, fragrance and electronics are also available, along with the first introduction of toys and accessories to the Hudson Nonstop offer.
“The safety and well-being of the traveling public is our top priority as we welcome passengers back to Chicago’s airports,” said Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L Rhee
.
“We’re delighted to offer a streamlined, contactless concessions experience at Midway with Hudson Nonstop, which lets travellers shop without slowing down for a checkout line, thanks to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.”