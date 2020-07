China is the champion of fair competition. Huawei innovate thru hardwork and file a lot of 5G patent. I know sourgraped will soon come in to claim steal here and there.



Be a man and admit Huawei 5G innovation. You mean Huawei steal 5G from who? Alien or non existent 5G tech from US?



Then what fair competition US practice by forcing allies to drop huawei by hook or by crook? U claim that as fair practice from US?



Did China go around forcing other countries not to buy US product if not, shut down supply or punish them? Only US petty idiot do that.

Click to expand...