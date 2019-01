Japanese media analysis why the United States is afraid of Huawei: Huawei's research and development capabilities surpass any US company

So how does Huawei have such a high level of R&D capabilities?

According to the article, Huawei currently has 180,000 employees worldwide, of which 45% are researchers. The annual R&D investment accounts for about 15% of sales, and the R&D investment invested in 2017 is as high as 1.4 trillion yen (about 87 billion yuan – this net note). Most of them are used in the fields of semiconductor, 5G communication and artificial intelligence.

"From design to hardware production, software development and system construction, Huawei has integrated all production links, and it is indeed a company worthy of fear." This is the White House's evaluation of Huawei.