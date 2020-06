Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment vendor, owns the most patents on 5G mobile technology, according to a new study

The company has collected more than US$1.4 billion in licensing revenue, it said in a court filing in its patent dispute with Verizon

From a pure technology standpoint, nationalism just doesn’t work any moreJorge Contreras, University of Utah law professor

“Rather than saying who has less contributions or who has less number of patents, let’s work toward increasing the intellectual contribution of our country or our company and then build the 5G infrastructure,” he said. “Otherwise, even by blocking, they are not helping in the end because they’re



paying money in terms of royalties.”