Huawei's new patent allows two EVs to charge each other - CnEVPost Huawei disclosed a patent for "electric vehicles and methods for charging between electric vehicles" on February 23, according to data provider Qichacha.

Huawei disclosed a patent for "electric vehicles and methods for charging between electric vehicles" on February 23, according to data provider Qichacha.The electric vehicle mentioned in the patent includes a battery pack, a DC socket and a controller.Huawei has previously applied for several patents on automobiles, including patents on methods for detecting vehicle blind spots, powertrain and electric vehicles.Huawei's internal document in November last year said that Huawei does not build whole cars, but helps car companies build cars through Information and Communications Technology to become a provider of incremental components for smart networked cars.In April last year, Huawei released the HiCar system to enter the field of in-car systems.The system allows users to map cell phone content directly on the car screen, using cell phone arithmetic power to provide users with an excellent in-car connected experience when the car's arithmetic power has not yet reached a perfect level.At the end of last year, Richard Yu, then president of Huawei's consumer business, said that Huawei had reached cooperation with more than 20 manufacturers on the HiCar system.Huawei also released an in-car smart screen at the end of last year priced at RMB 1,699 ($263), allowing car owners with older models to enjoy the convenience of intelligence.