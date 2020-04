The P40 Pro is technically the best Android phone but it's sales have collapsed in UK compared to the P30 Pro due to lack of Google services and apps.



Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers need to come out with an alternative eco-system as soon as possible to compete with IOS and Android as otherwise their phones will have limited appeal outside China and some other parts of Asia.



It look a lot of time and effort for Huawei to build it's brand in Europe and the more time that elapses then the less brand appeal that Huawei will have in the continent.

