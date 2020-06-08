Huawei’s HiSilicon moving into advanced 5G chip production

According to an industry insider who spoke to Asia Times, you don’t need to put a 5nm chip into a laptop because processing is moving back to the center with rapid emergence of 5G.



The key is fast communications, which means the Chromebook idea could dominate the market in the future.



“You can set up massive parallel processing arrays with 14-28 nm chips that are as fast as you want, and the laptop is simply a dumb terminal for this central processor,” the insider said.



“The importance of the superfast, narrow gateway chips is exaggerated. China can now or soon will be able to produce all the 14-28nm chips it needs — and that’s 98-99% of the total market.”



China’s 30-year-long semiconductor journey has grown into a major player, accounting for nearly 13% of the global IC design market in 2020.

Huawei’s HiSilicon moving into advanced 5G chip production Digitimes reports that Huawei will build its first wafer fabrication manufacturing company in Wuhan, Hubei Province. According to the report, the company is expected to start production i…

Digitimes report claims Huawei will build its first wafer fabrication facility in Wuhan with production starting in 2022According to media sources, Huawei will start manufacturing its own chipsets in 2022 at its HiSilicon Factory in Wuhan. Credit: Courtesy Huawei.Currently, Huawei’s Wuhan-based Research Institute has nearly 10,0000 research and development personnel that mainly researching and developing optical communication equipment, HiSilicon chips, and automotive laser radars. Credit: Handout.=================================