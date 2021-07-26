Huawei’s head of autonomous driving lost his job after claiming Tesla vehicles are killing people

“Tesla has had a very high accident rate in the past few years, and the accident types are very similar from the killing of the first person to the most recent one. I use the word ‘killing’ in this place. It may sound serious to everyone. But think about it, when the machine enters the human society and the human symbiosis, the machine will definitely cause the accident rate. It is ugly. The point is “killing”, just saying that we want to reduce its accident probability as low as possible. In terms of probability, this is a possible thing.”