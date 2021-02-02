Huawei’s HarmonyOS: “Fake it till you make it” meets OS development

But first—a two-day background check?!

Nosy

HarmonyOS: Android 10 with no discernible changes

Huawei’s dev documents are psychological warfare

“Super virtual”

The " Distributed Virtual Bus " is "a communication base for interconnecting devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, Smart TVs, and head units." The "typical scenarios" for the Distributed Virtual Bus can "connect smartphones to food processors, range hoods, air purifiers, air conditioners, lights, curtains, and more." So like, Bluetooth? Wi-Fi? How is this a top-line feature of your operating system?

The aforementioned " Distributed Device Virtualization " will let users "connect their smartphones to smart TV, with the gravity sensor, acceleration sensor, and touch control capabilities of the smartphone virtualized as a remote control." Many games and smart TV OSes have been doing this forever, and again, this just sounds like Wi-Fi.

" Distributed Data Management " will "project a document from their smartphone to smart TV, and perform operations such as page-turning, zooming, and graffiti on the document on the smart TV." This is no different from the previous gaming option, Huawei!

"Distributed Task Scheduling" is "designed based on technical features such as distributed virtual bus, distributed data management, and distributed profile. It builds a unified distributed service management mechanism (including service discovery, synchronization, registration, and invocation), and supports remote startup, remote invocation, remote connection, and migration of applications across devices." That was a lot of words to say very little, but the "typical scenarios" include this one: "After ordering takeaway food via a smartphone, users can continue checking food delivery information on their watch." Amazing.

Just branding? That might be enough for China

So many people