Huawei’s HarmonyOS aims at US tech dominance





Western analysts believe that HarmonyOS is based on Linux, the open-source operating system now employed on more platforms than any other operating system.

Huawei’s Chinese competitors in the handset market including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo will support HarmonyOS among China’s 1.5 billion broadband subscribers, while continuing to use the Android system outside of China, Jones added.

Initial reception of the HarmonyOS operating system inside China has been positive, according to industry analysts. Users report that the new Huawei system extends battery life by about 10% over Android in the same handset.

“A key reason for all of China’s handset manufacturers to promote Harmony is support by the Chinese government, and China’s commitment to become independent of the US,” Jones added.”

Huawei executives say that they never wanted to compete with Google over a smartphone operating system, but now have no choice. HarmonyOS may displace Google from the Chinese handset market, which accounted for a quarter of the world’s 325 million handset shipments in 2020.



HarmonyOS is also in a position to challenge Microsoft’s Windows operating system for laptops and tablets. A version for laptops is now under development, and it “might eliminate Windows,” one industry analyst told Asia Times. Microsoft earned about 10% of its $125 billion in 2020 revenues in China.



On the other hand, HarmonyOS will have little impact on the market for Android software outside of China, industry analysts say.



The greatest impact of HarmonyOS as an integrated platform for the whole range of digital products will be in China, IBS’s Jones believes. “China is already experimenting with technologies that will become a daily reality in a few years,” he said.



“In Chengdu,” a western Chinese city of 25 million people, “there is already a pilot program for autonomous vehicles, with one level for piloted vehicles and another for self-driving vehicles and that will come to Beijing and Shanghai soon.



“The whole ecosystem will change dramatically in five or ten years, and Harmony will support this change in the structure of society,” Jones concluded. “And China will do this independently of the US.”

