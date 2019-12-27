Huawei’s cloud integration making progress

Global TimesDec 11 2021The test satellite carrying the “Tiansuan constellation” computing platform was operating stably in orbit on Friday, marking the first validation of Huawei Cloud’s integration in space.A flagship store of Huawei Photo: VCGChinese private satellite company Spacety and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) have inked a deal to jointly launch the Tiansuan constellation in November, aiming to launch a series of satellites to build an open-source platform that could support the development of a 6G network, satellite internet and other technologies.Huawei Cloud, as one of the first cooperative co-construction units, has integrated edge computing with a satellite computing platform, allowing the satellite to have artificial intelligence (AI) capability and multitasking ability, people.cn reported on Friday.Test data shows that through satellite and ground station collaborative reasoning, computing accuracy is improved by more than 50 percent.Wang Shangguang, a professor at BUPT, said that the KubeEdge, a cloud-native edge computing platform led and open-sourced by Huawei Cloud, and its edge AI subproject Sedna provided unified resources, application management, distributed application collaboration capabilities, and in-orbit AI inference capabilities for the space computing constellation.Combined with the satellite network system and basic communication components developed by BUPT, the solution can provide on-demand computing capabilities for space computing experiments and effectively reduce the threshold for space computing experiments.After the successful verification of the cloud integration solution in space, the solution will be deployed in batches in the first phase of the Tiansuan constellation to form a collaborative computing network in space, which is expected to better serve emergency communications, ecological monitoring, disaster prevention and mitigation, urban construction and other aspects in the future.