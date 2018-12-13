Huawei’s chip unit HiSilicon to see massive decline in 5G chip market this year

F-22Raptor
HiSilicon, Huawei Technologies Co’s integrated circuit (IC) design unit, is expected to be the biggest loser in the 5G smartphone chipset market in 2021 as US company Qualcomm and Taiwan’s MediaTek expand their presence, according to a new research note published by Counterpoint.
The Chinese chip firm had 23 per cent of the 5G phone chipset market in 2020, but it is expected to see that share shrink to less than 5 per cent this year. Its share of overall global smartphone chipsets, which includes 4G, is expected to shrink from 10 per cent in 2020 to about 3 per cent this year, dropping out from the top five players, according to Counterpoint.
https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/...is-chip-unit-hisilicon-see-massive-decline-5g
