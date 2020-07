We need to understand 5G is only for commercial use. Its overkill for simple man.



Also 5G requires 100 times more infrastructure as compared to 4G due to limitations of blocking by anything between phone and antenna.



No one will be easily willing to invest in 5G unless its worth getting some profit which is not possible in poor countries.



China/Huawei has to win Arab countries for 5G orders in order to compete . Otherwise it will be difficult for Huawei, and late deployments means other companies will catchup and will be in market as well

