Huawei Wins Contract for Saudi Energy Storage Project as It Expands Into New Businesses

What’s new: A unit of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has won a contract to help build what it says is the world’s largest energy storage project in Saudi Arabia, the company announced Monday, as it seeks to expand beyond its core telecommunications gear business.

The project will be capable of storing 1,300 megawatt-hours of energy off the grid in Neom, the planned city on the Red Sea coast that Saudi Arabia aims to turn into a center for global clean energy and the green economy, Huawei said in a press release.
On Saturday, Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co. Ltd. jointly signed a contract for the project with another Chinese company, SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co. Ltd., during the 2021 Global Digital Power Summit held in Dubai.

