Huawei Wins Bidding to Supply BESS Technology to World’s Largest PV Energy Storage Project

(Yicai Global) Oct. 22 -- A subsidiary of China’s Huawei Technologies has won the bidding to supply battery energy storage system technology to the world’s largest solar power storage project, according to The Paper.Huawei Digital Power and Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation III, better known as SEPCO III, signed the deal in Dubai on Oct. 16, the report said yesterday. The Huawei unit will provide a 1,300-megawatt BESS to the Red Sea Project, a new tourist-focused city to be built on the Saudi Arabian coast.Saudi ACWA Power will develop the energy storage project, which will begin construction work next June and complete by March 2023, with SEPCO III as the general contractor.Huawei’s energy storage solution solves the problem of operating large independent photovoltaic energy storage networks safely and stably and cuts the cost of electricity generation in the project’s life cycle to less than 10 US cents per kilowatt hour, Huawei told The Paper. The cost of traditional gas-fired units in the Middle East is 30 to 38 cents, it added.The project can withstand the extreme high temperatures, humidity, and salt along the Red Sea, and can be quickly replicated, Cheng Guoguang, chief operating officer of Huawei Digital Power, told The Paper, noting that it will help provide power to remote areas that lack facilities.