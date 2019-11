yeah, wishful thinking and extremely unrealistic.



I stopped reading once the guy mentioned that Huawei will make its own amazing OS and blah blah blah.



Apple is one of the biggest companies on the planet, Mac OS is still only 15% of the market.



Blackberry, Nokia, Palm (LG), and Windows have all spent billions collectively to get into mobile OS and they all failed.



Point is, Huawei can make the worlds best OS, but the world is not interested. Apple and Android will continue to dominate until a new seismic shift in the market happens, like how the smart phone was a seismic shift.



This is a feelgood story and not based on reality at all.

