Huawei unveils Mate X2 foldable phone, priced from about $2,785 - CnTechPost The Mate X2 is priced at RMB 17,999 for the 256GB version and RMB 18,999 for the 512GB version and will be available starting February 25.

Huawei unveiled its new foldable phone Mate X2 on February 22, priced from RMB 17,999 ($2,785). The Mate X2 has a 6.45-inch external screen with a 180Hz touch sampling rate for the inner screen and 240Hz for the outer screen. This avoids folding marks and increases screen life. The thinnest part of the phone is only 4.4mm thick when unfolded. The rear camera module of the Mate X2 features a 50MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and 8MP periscopic telephoto lens. The Mate X2 is priced at RMB 17,999 for the 256GB version and RMB 18,999 for the 512GB version and will be available starting February 25.