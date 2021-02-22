Huawei unveils Mate X2 foldable phone, priced from about $2,785

Huawei unveiled its new foldable phone Mate X2 on February 22, priced from RMB 17,999 ($2,785).
The Mate X2 features an 8:7.1 flexible internal screen with a resolution of 2480*2200 and a PPI of 413.
The Mate X2 has a 6.45-inch external screen with a resolution of 2710*1160 and a PPI of 456.
Both the inner and outer screens are equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate and P3 color gamut, with a 180Hz touch sampling rate for the inner screen and 240Hz for the outer screen.
When the Mate X2 is folded, the flexible screen is stored in a teardrop shape, instead of the hard folding method of Samsung Fold and Flip series models. This avoids folding marks and increases screen life.
The Mate X2 has a complex double helix teardrop hinge that uses carbon fiber composites as well as high-strength steel.
The hinge uses a zirconium-based liquid metal material with a strength of 2100MPa, which is 50 percent stronger than the steel used in automotive B-pillars.
The thinnest part of the phone is only 4.4mm thick when unfolded, with a double-wedge unequal thickness design to meet the thickness of the camera module.
In terms of multi-screen operation, Mate X2 supports preview floating window, single-application multitasking, drag-and-drop sharing, and hover storage.
The rear camera module of the Mate X2 features a 50MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and 8MP periscopic telephoto lens. The device supports a 20x hybrid zoom.
The Mate X2 comes with a Kirin 9000 processor and a 4500mAh battery and supports 55W Huawei Super Fast Charging.
In addition, Huawei's flagship phones can be upgraded to HarmonyOS starting in April, and the Mate X2 will be among the first to do so.
The Mate X2 is priced at RMB 17,999 for the 256GB version and RMB 18,999 for the 512GB version and will be available starting February 25.
