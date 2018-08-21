/ Register

Huawei Trolled For Using DSLR Photos To Fake Smartphone Selfies

Discussion in 'General Photos & Multimedia' started by manga, Aug 21, 2018 at 5:47 PM.

    manga

    manga FULL MEMBER

    The picture was actually shot on a DSLR, instead of a smartphone camera
    Offbeat | Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: August 21, 2018 12:08 IST

    AbdullahSab3 discovered that Sarah Elshamy, one of the actors in the ad, posted photos on her Instagram page, and one image revealed a photographer shooting the "at-home selfie with a DSLR".

    Ms Elshamy later removed behind-the-scene photos from her Instagram page, but screenshots of the original post are still available:

    "The photo supposedly shows that the phone's artificial intelligence(AI)-driven beauty feature digitally altered the image so she didn't have to finish applying real makeup to look like she was wearing it," arstechnica.com reported on Tuesday.

    Huawei reacted to the controversy, saying the ad never outright claims that the picture was shot on Nova 3 smartphone.

    However, the incident left Huawei red-faced as many took to Twitter to troll the company:

    [​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Andru Edwards

    Andru Edwards


    LMAO Huawei’s Nova 3 “selfie” was actually shot with a DSLR and not the phone at all.

    7:32 PM - Aug 20, 2018
    [​IMG]
    Thedigitalfellow

    Replying to @verge

    What a shame [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    10:36 PM - Aug 20, 2018
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Saeed Okoroji

    Replying to @AndroidPolice



    12:44 PM - Aug 20, 2018
    According to Android Police, this is not the first time Huawei has made a false marketing claim.

    "The company was caught photoshopping away bezels on renderings for the P8, and it was found to have posted a shot that appeared to be from a P9 on its Google+ page that EXIF data revealed to have been shot on a Canon EOS 5D Mark III," said the report.

    When people discovered the Google+ image EXIF data, Huawei said it didn't really mean to imply that the photo was taken with the P9 and that the photo was shared "to inspire our community".

    https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/huawei-trolled-for-using-dslr-photos-to-fake-smartphone-selfies-1903696
     
    HttpError

    HttpError SENIOR MEMBER

    lol that is indeed a shame and they should stop fooling customers with those big claims.
     
    LeGenD

    LeGenD SENIOR MEMBER

    Two

    Two SENIOR MEMBER

    HUAWEI is helping India build 5G network, and it also helps India build inverter industry. Indians should uphold its reputation.
     
    manga

    manga FULL MEMBER

    is there a legal contract that india should uphold all the scams of china ? lol
    Huawei is getting paid handsomely for whatever they are doing in india.
     
    UserUnknown2025

    UserUnknown2025 FULL MEMBER

    What 5g? Didn't they claim they invented cellphones thousands of years ago?
     
