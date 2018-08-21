Huawei Trolled For Using DSLR Photos To Fake Smartphone Selfies

The picture was actually shot on a DSLR, instead of a smartphone camera Offbeat | Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: August 21, 2018 12:08 IST SHARE EMAIL AbdullahSab3 discovered that Sarah Elshamy, one of the actors in the ad, posted photos on her Instagram page, and one image revealed a photographer shooting the "at-home selfie with a DSLR". Ms Elshamy later removed behind-the-scene photos from her Instagram page, but screenshots of the original post are still available: "The photo supposedly shows that the phone's artificial intelligence(AI)-driven beauty feature digitally altered the image so she didn't have to finish applying real makeup to look like she was wearing it," arstechnica.com reported on Tuesday. Huawei reacted to the controversy, saying the ad never outright claims that the picture was shot on Nova 3 smartphone. However, the incident left Huawei red-faced as many took to Twitter to troll the company: Andru Edwards ✔@AndruEdwards LMAO Huawei’s Nova 3 “selfie” was actually shot with a DSLR and not the phone at all. 7:32 PM - Aug 20, 2018 · Manhattan, NY 479 611 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy Thedigitalfellow@TheDFellow Replying to @verge What a shame 10:36 PM - Aug 20, 2018 · Mumbai, India See Thedigitalfellow's other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy Saeed Okoroji@saeedted Replying to @AndroidPolice 12:44 PM - Aug 20, 2018 7 See Saeed Okoroji's other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy According to Android Police, this is not the first time Huawei has made a false marketing claim. "The company was caught photoshopping away bezels on renderings for the P8, and it was found to have posted a shot that appeared to be from a P9 on its Google+ page that EXIF data revealed to have been shot on a Canon EOS 5D Mark III," said the report. When people discovered the Google+ image EXIF data, Huawei said it didn't really mean to imply that the photo was taken with the P9 and that the photo was shared "to inspire our community". https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/huawei-trolled-for-using-dslr-photos-to-fake-smartphone-selfies-1903696