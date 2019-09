Vice President of Huawei Group, Mark Xueman has announced that Huawei will invest $100 million in Pakistan this year, in his recent meeting with Pakistan ́s Federal Minister for Planning & Development Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar.The Investment will be utilised to upgrade the technical support centre of the company in Pakistani along with the establishment of Regional Headquarters in Islamabad.¨Pakistan is a strategic market for China and Huawei, therefore the company will set up Headquarters for South Asian region in Islamabad¨The project will cost around $55 million and will create employment opportunities for young engineers across the country.Besides the Minister for Planning & Development, Planning Secretary Zafar Hasan and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project Director Hassan Daud were also present to discuss the projects Huawei’s VP plans to invest.China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the Pakistan arm of the Belt & Road Initiative with a collection of US$62 billion worth of infrastructure projects under construction across the country.While discussing the details about its upcoming projects in Pakistan, Huawei’s VP said;“Huawei will also invest $15 million in its technical support centre in Pakistan and it will also hire more workforce for it, taking the number of its staff from 600 to 800 this year. Huawei is eager to initiate more projects in Pakistan on grant funding from the Chinese Government.”Meanwhile, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtyar appreciated Huawei’s continued efforts to equip Pakistan with modern technology & infrastructure. He said that the world’s leading telecom giant can boost Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector of the country.Minister mentioned that Huawei not only has a 25% share in the mobile phone industry of Pakistan but is also the top tax-paying Chinese company in the Country.Government of Pakistan is looking forward to Huawei to contribute to its e-governance initiative as well in centralising data to improve efficiency and productivity.Source: Belt and Road News