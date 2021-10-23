Huawei to Launch HarmonyOS-Powered Cockpit as Home-Grown Operating System Reaches 150 Million Devices
By Zhang Erchi, Han Wei and Kelsey Cheng
A customer checks out a smartphone equipped with HarmonyOS operating system in a Huawei store in Shanghai on July 28. Photo: VCG
The HarmonyOS operating system developed by Huawei Technologies Co. has come to power more than 150 million devices from mobile phones to tablets to smart speakers in two years since its debut, the Shenzhen-based company said.
By the end of this year, devices equipped with HarmonyOS will top 200 million, making it the world’s fastest-growing operating system, said Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s Consumer Business Unit, at the company’s developer conference Friday.
And as the telecoms giant’s push into smart cars gathers pace, it is working to bring the home-grown operating system to displays in vehicle cockpits.
