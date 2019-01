Huawei * REN ZHENG FEI and CHEN LI FANG and

All other elites Chinese in CHN are ABSOLUTELY BLIND

and COWARD and GUTLESS LOSERS

~ ( Becoming Sick Men and Women of EAST ASIA all over again )



===



The Trade War and Tech war are RACIAL issues and deep seated WASP ( White Anglo Saxon Protestant ) basic innate fear of CHINA and Chinese science and tech prowess.



These Elites Chinese Losers are still continuously dreaming to

learn and study in americun land.

They truly fail to realize ~ majority of WASP americun are possessing

deep-seated hates of CHN and Chinese.



No wonder CHN are continuously so damned weak and gutless against americun bullying and outright aggressions since 1950.

