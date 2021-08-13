Huawei stole our tech and created a 'backdoor' to spy on Pakistan, claims IT biz

AsianLion said: China's Huawei Sued for using US California Company to Spy on Pakistan Using Safe City Project



Business Efficiency Solutions (BES) LLC, a California-based company, has moved to California Federal Court against China's Huawei for stealing its trade secrets during a collaborative project for the Pakistani government and spying on Pakistani police and law enforcement agencies.



In a petition lodged by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld LLP, a leading global law firm, BES, contended that the Chinese tech giant used its technology to create a “backdoor” to collect sensitive data that was important to Pakistan’s national security.



For the unversed, a backdoor means a feature or defect of a computer system that allows surreptitious unauthorized access to data.



The petition alleged that Huawei subcontracted BES in 2016 for $150 million for developing software systems to equip Pakistan’s police and other law enforcement agencies with the latest technologies.





BES developed 8 software systems that collect data from government departments, control access to buildings, monitor social media, and manage drones along with performing other major tasks.



The software systems included proprietary code, designs, diagrams, and other information that are considered valuable trade secrets by BES.



Huawei forced BES to send software systems to the company in China for testing. Although BES reluctantly agreed to Huawei’s demand, it later terminated its authorization access to the software systems after the Chinese company restricted its access to its testing laboratory.



The Chinese tech giant has neither returned the software systems nor uninstalled them yet despite agreeing to do so earlier.



Later, Huawei also pressurized BES to install its data-aggregation software in its testing laboratory, this time not merely for testing purposes but with full access to the Lahore Safe City project.



BES installed the software after Huawei claimed that the Pakistani government had granted it complete access to the Lahore Safe City project.



This is just one instance, the Californian company has accused Huawei of using its software systems in similar “Safe City” projects in Pakistan to create a backdoor to gain access, manipulate, and extract sensitive data important to Pakistan’s national security.



Via Reuters



https://propakistani.pk/2021/08/13/huawei-sued-for-using-us-company-to-spy-on-pakistan-using-safe-city-project/

Strange news. An American company fights for the benefits of Pakistan and the foe is Pak's best buddy? Or another mud sling shot aimed at China to disrespect and to drive a wedge into the cooperations China and its partners have built?Why don't Pakistan, China, Russia, France, Germany and other countries sue the California company for building backdoors that jeorpadize national security? What is this CA company's mission? Get the US government to investigate its own company for cyber crimes before it yaps another complaint about Russian and Chinese hackers.