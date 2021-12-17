What's new

Huawei still dominates telecom equipment market, revenues as large as Ericsson and Nokia combined

Huawei still dominates telecom equipment market, revenues as large as Ericsson and Nokia combined
Bevin Fletcher Dec 17, 2021


Despite feeling impacts in 2021 from a U.S. government clampdown, Huawei still led the global telecom equipment market by far during the first three quarters.

In Q1-Q3 market takeaways from Dell’Oro group, the firm said ongoing efforts by the U.S. to curb the Chinese vendor started to appear in Huawei’s results, particularly outside of China.

“At the same time, Huawei continued to dominate the global market, still nearly as large as Ericsson and Nokia combined,” wrote Dell’Oro analyst Stefan Pongratz. Cumulative revenues for the telecom market were around $100 billion.

Together seven vendors captured around 80% of the global market share, which Dell’Oro said remained relatively stable.

Nokia and Ericsson each had around 15% share of total revenues, compared to about 29% for Huawei alone. Another 20% or so was taken by ZTE (11%), Cisco (6%), Samsung (3%) and Ciena (3%).

Huawei still dominates telecom equipment market

Despite feeling impacts in 2021 from a U.S. government clampdown, Huawei still led the global telecom equipment market by far during the first three quarters. | Despite feeling impacts of ongoing U.S. efforts to curb Huawei, the Chinese equipment vendor was still nearly as large as Ericsson and...
