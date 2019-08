The Chinese tech giant is exploring 6G even before 5G technology is commercially available, and before the Canadian government has made a decision on whether telecommunications firms will be allowed to use Huawei’s equipment in building out their new networks across the country.



Huawei is in the early stages of researching 6G technology at its Kanata, Ont. lab, and is in talks with Canadian university researchers about working on development of the next-generation wireless system. The Chinese telecommunications company’s plans come as the federal government is deciding on whether to allow the company’s equipment in Canada’s 5G networks. ​