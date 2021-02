Huawei solar panels installed at one of Shanghai's busiest metro stations, can save 1,200 tons of coal per year - CnTechPost The total area of the solar project on the roof of the subway garage here is 50,000 square meters, equivalent to the size of five or six soccer fields.

Shanghai's Longyang Road metro station has installed solar panels with a total capacity of 3.66 MWThe metro station is an interchange station for Line 2, Line 7, and Line 16, as well as a departure station for the high-speed maglev trains.According to ifeng.com , the total area of the solar project on the roof of the subway garage here is 50,000 square meters, equivalent to the size of five or six soccer fields.A total of nearly 13,000 280-watt modules have been installed, and the solar power generated is grid-connected to a comprehensive substation at the base for use close to the subway.(Source: ifeng.com)The solar power plant's annual power generation is enough to run a train of 8 sections 200,000 kilometers, equivalent to more than 1,560 round trips.Compared to traditional solutions,In addition to the Shanghai Metro,The above report quoted Huawei sources as saying, ". Solar power cost continues to decrease, has been realized from supplementary energy to affordable energy, and is gradually becoming the main energy source."