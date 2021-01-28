What's new

Huawei smartphone shipments plunge 42% in Q4

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,061
2
9,793
Country
United States
Location
United States
Apple Inc. reasserted itself as the world’s No. 1 seller of smartphones in the fourth quarter thanks to record sales of its latest iPhone, while Huawei Technologies Co.’s device shipments collapsed under the weight of U.S. restrictions.

The data, released by mobile-phone-industry tracker International Data Corp. and others, showed a dramatic divergence in the smartphone market during the final months of 2020.


Apple’s smartphone shipments shot up by 22% in the fourth quarter, with 90.1 million devices shipped—the highest quarterly number of shipments for any vendor on record, according to IDC. The surge during Apple’s most profitable quarter was fueled by the success of the company’s iPhone 12 series and lifted Apple to the No. 1 spot in the quarter, with 23% of the total market, according to IDC.

The company often sees a bump in quarterly smartphone sales during the final quarter on the heels of its latest iPhone launch.

“It’s traditionally a very strong quarter for Apple, but Apple is starting to consolidate their lead,” said Nicole Peng, an analyst at research firm Canalys, which also placed Apple at No. 1 during the quarter. “It feels like it’s back to its peak time from several years ago.”


In a similar shift, smartphone shipments by China’s Huawei plunged by 42%, according to IDC, an acceleration from its third-quarter fall of 22%. As recently as the second quarter last year, the Chinese technology giant had climbed to become the No. 1 vendor. But under pressure from U.S. limits on supplies, it is now ranked No. 5.

Restrictions on Huawei’s ability to buy chips and use American software on its devices has curbed supply of its phones and prompted consumers to ditch the brand, reversing years of steady growth, analysts said. In November, the company disclosed the sale of its budget handset brand Honor and hasn’t announced plans for any flagship device launches this year.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-...mps-in-smartphone-market-shake-up-11611830213
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,061
2
9,793
Country
United States
Location
United States
GUANGZHOU, China — Huawei's smartphone shipments have continued to plunge as a result of U.S. sanctions, sending the once No. 1 vendor in the world tumbling below rivals like Apple.

The Chinese technology giant shipped 33 million smartphones globally in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 41% year-on-year decline, putting its market share at 8%, according to data released by Counterpoint Research on Thursday.


That made Huawei the sixth biggest smartphone maker in the December quarter, behind Chinese rivals like Oppo and Vivo and far behind Appleand Samsung.

Data released Thursday by Canalys showed Huawei shipped 32 million smartphones in the fourth quarter, down nearly 43% from last year. It's the first time Huawei has slipped out of the top five in six years, Canalys said.

"Huawei dramatically receded in most markets as the result of the US sanctions," Amber Liu, analyst at Canalys Research, said in a report.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/28/hua...ts-plunge-41percent-as-us-sanctions-bite.html
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,281
9
4,388
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this is what happens when you try and challenge US dominance with low grade items
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,457
-1
4,204
Country
China
Location
Thailand
6th place worldwide

Guess the cheating sore losers who cant compete with high grade Chinese smartphones have to cope with that and other fake reports after postponing the death of Huawei for yet another year, while Huawei is readying its new line of chips and phones
 
qwerrty

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
2,963
-9
7,448
F-22Raptor said:
The US is crushing China’s only smartphone company that even attempts to be independent of US technology. Xiaomi, etc are US stooges.
Click to expand...
they aren't crushing anyone in china. you think huawei building fabs and investing in multiple semiconductor fab tool and materials makers just for fun? bunch of short-sighted fools :D
 
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
21,907
-5
19,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I thought Huwai died last year, well its dead again this year, hope more death to huwai every year in next 50 years.
 
